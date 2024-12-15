Fantasy Football
Jonah Williams headshot

Jonah Williams Injury: Now questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Williams (illness) is questionable for Sunday's late-window matchup with the Patriots, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The starting right tackle's status will be worth monitoring as the late window approaches Sunday. Williams suffered a knee injury in Arizona's season opener and missed the next nine games, but he has started all three since returning. Kelvin Beachum is his backup.

Jonah Williams
Arizona Cardinals
