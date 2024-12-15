Jonah Williams Injury: Now questionable for Sunday
Williams (illness) is questionable for Sunday's late-window matchup with the Patriots, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The starting right tackle's status will be worth monitoring as the late window approaches Sunday. Williams suffered a knee injury in Arizona's season opener and missed the next nine games, but he has started all three since returning. Kelvin Beachum is his backup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now