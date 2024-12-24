Jonah Williams Injury: Placed on IR due to knee injury

The Cardinals placed Williams (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Zach Gershman of the team's official site reports.

Williams aggravated a right knee injury during the Cardinals' overtime loss to the Panthers this past Sunday. He was already ruled out for Saturday's game against the Rams, but his placement on IR will also mean that he will miss the Cardinals' regular-season finale against the 49ers on Jan. 5. Williams started at right tackle in the six games he appeared in, and Jackson Barton will likely take over that spot for the final two games of the regular season.