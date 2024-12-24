Jonah Williams Injury: Won't play in Week 17
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's clash against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams hurt his knee against the Panthers on Saturday and wasn't able to return to the game. Jackson Barton took over at right tackle for Williams in that contest. Though Barton has since reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad, he'll likely be elevated again Week 17 to start in Williams' stead.
