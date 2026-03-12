Jonah Williams News: Joins Arizona
Williams signed with the Cardinals on Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
The defensive end appeared in 15 games for the Saints last year, recording 18 tackles (eight solo), including 3.0 sacks. Williams was primarily a starter in 2023 with the Rams, but he has only started three games in the two seasons since then.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonah Williams See More
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips68 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips74 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips75 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips81 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips81 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonah Williams See More