Jonah Williams headshot

Jonah Williams News: Joins Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Williams signed with the Cardinals on Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The defensive end appeared in 15 games for the Saints last year, recording 18 tackles (eight solo), including 3.0 sacks. Williams was primarily a starter in 2023 with the Rams, but he has only started three games in the two seasons since then.

Jonah Williams
Arizona Cardinals
