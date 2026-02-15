Jonas Sanker News: Steps into starting role Year 1

Sanker played in 17 regular-season games during the 2025 campaign, tallying 80 tackles (46 solo) and six passes defended, including two interceptions.

The rookie third-rounder was thrust into a starting role after Julian Blackmon sustained a season-ending torn labrum Week 1. Sanker went on to play almost every defensive snap for the remainder of his rookie campaign, finishing fourth on the team in tackles and tied for second in interceptions. The 23-year-old established himself as a key piece in New Orleans' secondary as a rookie, but he may see less playing time in 2026 after Blackmon re-signed a one-year deal to return alongside stalwart strong safety Justin Reid.