Jonathan Allen Injury: Injury could be season-ending

The pectoral injury that Allen sustained during Sunday's game at Baltimore may require season-ending surgery, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Allen is seeking a second opinion, but his prognosis doesn't seem good at this point. Even if he's not out for the rest of the year, a stint on the Commanders' injured reserve list could be in his future. Either way, rookie second-rounder Jer'Zhan Newton seems to be in line for an uptick in reps moving forward.