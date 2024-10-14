Jonathan Allen Injury: Won't return in 2024

Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed Monday that Allen tore his left pectoral in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Allen played 36 defensive snaps and recorded two total tackles before exiting Sunday's loss with a torn left pectoral muscle. The Pro Bowl defensive lineman had accumulated 15 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, across the Commanders' first six games this season. With Allen sidelined for the remainder of the year, expect rookie second-round pick Jer'Zhan Newton to take on an increased role and start alongside Daron Payne on Washington's defensive line.