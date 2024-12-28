Fantasy Football
Jonathan Allen

Jonathan Allen News: Activated off IR, will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

The Commanders activated Allen (pectoral) from injured reserve Saturday, and he carries no injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Allen suffered a torn left pectoral muscle during the Commanders' Week 6 loss to the Ravens. He was designated to return from injured reserve Dec. 18 and was activated off IR after logging full practices all week. Allen will likely reclaim his starting spot at defensive tackle alongside Daron Payne while Jer'Zhan Newton and Sheldon Day provide rotational depth.

Jonathan Allen
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
