Jonathan Allen News: Coming to Cincinnati
Allen and the Bengals have agreed to terms on a two-year, $26 million deal Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The 31-year-old defensive lineman from Alabama is set to join the Bengals after spending his 2025 campaign with the Vikings. Allen has appeared in 25 regular-season games over the last two seasons, recording 87 total tackles, including 6.5 sacks. Additionally, he earned Pro Bowl selections in 2021 and 2022 while playing for the Commanders. Now in Cincinnati, Allen is expected to operate as the Bengals' top interior defensive lineman during the 2026 season.
