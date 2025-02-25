Jonathan Allen News: Given permission to seek trade

The Commanders have given Allen permission to seek a trade this offseason, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Allen is entering the final year of his four-year, $72 million extension and recently turned 30 years old in January. After playing in at least 15 games each season from 2018-2023, Allen appeared in just eight contests this past campaign, finishing with 19 tackles, including 3.0 sacks. Allen is scheduled to collect a $15.5 million salary in 2025 and another $1.5 million in potential bonuses. Trading him would clear over $16.47 million in salary cap space for the Commanders.