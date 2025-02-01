Jonathan Allen News: Hampered by injury in 2024

Allen played in eight regular-season games in 2024, compiling 19 tackles (16 solo), including 3.0 sacks.

Allen tore his left pectoral Week 6 against Baltimore and wasn't able to return to action until Week 17. When healthy, he worked as a starter and managed a trio of sacks, and he logged his biggest workload of the campaign in Washington's NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles, tallying five tackles and recording a season-high 51 defensive snaps. Allen was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and 2022 but has been less productive in the subsequent two campaigns. He's signed through next season, but it's not a lock that the Commanders will keep him around given that they could save $17 million in cap space by cutting him.