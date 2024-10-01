Jonathan Allen News: Logs first sack of season in Week 4

Allen tallied five tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Sunday's 42-14 win over the Cardinals.

Allen registered his first regular-season sack Sunday since Week 11 of last year, when he got to Kyler Murray for a seven-yard loss late in the third quarter. Allen did see a slight decrease in his snap count compared to Week 3 against the Bengals, but that was due to game script as the Commanders led by a large margin in the fourth quarter. Through the first four regular-season games, Allen has totaled nine tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks.