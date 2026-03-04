Jonathan Allen headshot

Jonathan Allen News: Slated to be released

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

The Vikings are expected to release Allen in the coming days, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Allen inked a three-year, $51 million deal with the Vikings last offseason, but Minnesota is way over the salary cap and needs to make cost-cutting moves. In releasing Allen, Minnesota would clear $6.5 million in cap space but also retain more than $17.3 million in dead money. In his lone season with the Vikings, Allen started all 17 regular-season contests, recording a career-high 68 tackles (29 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery on 76 percent of the defensive snaps.

Jonathan Allen
Minnesota Vikings
