Jonathan Allen News: Slated to be released
The Vikings are expected to release Allen in the coming days, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Allen inked a three-year, $51 million deal with the Vikings last offseason, but Minnesota is way over the salary cap and needs to make cost-cutting moves. In releasing Allen, Minnesota would clear $6.5 million in cap space but also retain more than $17.3 million in dead money. In his lone season with the Vikings, Allen started all 17 regular-season contests, recording a career-high 68 tackles (29 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery on 76 percent of the defensive snaps.
