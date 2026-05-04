Jonathan Brady News: Signs with Vegas

The Raiders signed Brady as an undrafted free agent Monday.

The Las Vegas native from Bishop Gorman High School spent time with New Mexico State, Cal and Indiana in the college ranks, winning a national title with the Hoosiers in 2025. With Indiana, he served primarily as a punt-return specialist, averaging 16.5 yards across 21 returns, the sixth-best mark in the FBS. Now, he'll try to carve out a role with the Raiders as well.