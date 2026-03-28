Jonathan Bullard News: Lands with Dallas
Bullard signed a one-year deal worth a maximum of $2.5 million with the Cowboys on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Bullard spent the 2025 season in New Orleans while serving in a rotational role along the defensive line. He logged only 325 defensive snaps -- his lowest since 2022 -- and he may play in a similarly limited fashion in 2026, given the Cowboys' investment in their defensive line in the last two offseasons.
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