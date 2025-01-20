Fantasy Football
Jonathan Bullard News: Starts all 17 games for first time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Bullard finished the 2024 season with 41 tackles (21 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three pass breakups across 17 regular-season contests.

The 31-year-old defensive tackle started all 17 games for the first time in his career and has developed into a quality defensive lineman in his three years with Minnesota after bouncing around the league with four different teams in his first six seasons. Bullard is scheduled to become a free agent again in March after playing one a one-year, $2.25 million deal in 2024.

Jonathan Bullard
Minnesota Vikings
