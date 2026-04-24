Jonathan Greenard Injury: Dealt to Philadelphia

The Eagles have traded a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft as well as a 2027 third-round pick to Minnesota in exchange for Greenard (shoulder) and the 244th overall pick of this year's draft, Lindsey Young of the Vikings' official site reports.

Greenard also is signing a four-year extension worth up to $100 million with his new team, per NFL reporter Jordan Schultz. The veteran is coming off a lackluster 2025 campaign in which he recorded just 38 tackles (19 solo), including 3.0 sacks, across 12 regular-season appearances, but he totaled 24.5 sacks across the 2023 and 2024 seasons and will now be a prime bounceback candidate under Philadelphia defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Greenard is recovering from season-ending shoulder surgery undergone in December.