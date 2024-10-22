Jonathan Greenard News: Logs fifth sack of season vs. Lions

Greenard finished Sunday's 31-29 loss to Detroit with four tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Greenard logged his fifth sack of the season Sunday after taking down Jared Goff for a nine-yard loss early in the fourth quarter. His five sacks on the year is tied with Andrew Van Ginkel and Pat Jones for most on the Vikings and tied for ninth-most in the NFL this season. Greenard will look to add to his sack total against Matthew Stafford and the Rams on Thursday night.