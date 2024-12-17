Jonathan Greenard News: Major impact in Week 15

Greenard recorded six total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also forcing a fumble in Monday's 30-12 win over the Bears.

Greenard didn't wait long to make his mark in Week 15, recording a strip-sack of Caleb Williams in the first quarter. Teammate Blake Cashman recovered the fumble while the sack was Greenard's 11th of the year. Greenard has now compiled 49 total tackles (34 solo), including the 11.0 sacks, while also adding four forced fumbles and two passes defensed over 14 games in his first season with Minnesota.