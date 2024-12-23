Fantasy Football
Jonathan Harris headshot

Jonathan Harris News: Let go by Panthers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

The Panthers waived Harris on Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports

Harris will be waived by Carolina after getting signed off Miami's practice squad in October. The 28-year-old defensive lineman will now be able to sign with another team once he clears waivers. He's appeared in 10 games with the Panthers this season, logging 10 tackles (4.0 solo) and one fumble recovery.

Jonathan Harris
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
