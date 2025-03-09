Fantasy Football
Jonathan Jones News: Expected to hit free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Jones is expected to hit free agency Monday, despite mutual interest in a return to New England, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Jones has spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career in New England, but he could be heading elsewhere in 2025. The cornerback compiled 58 total tackles (41 solo), six passes defensed and two forced fumbles over 17 regular-season games last season.

