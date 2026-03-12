Jonathan Jones headshot

Jonathan Jones News: Joining Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Jones is in line to sign a one-year deal with the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The cornerback finished with 41 tackles (30 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and five passes defensed in 12 games for the Commanders in 2025. Jones spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Patriots, recording more than 40 tackles and five pass breakups in seven of those campaigns. The veteran should have a chance to compete for time as Philly's third corner alongside Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

Jonathan Jones
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Jones See More
NFL Week 15 Monday Night Game Preview: Dolphins-Steelers Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 15 Monday Night Game Preview: Dolphins-Steelers Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
88 days ago
NFL Week 15 Sunday Night Game Preview: Vikings-Cowboys Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 15 Sunday Night Game Preview: Vikings-Cowboys Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
88 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 15
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 15
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
88 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 15 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 15 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
89 days ago
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Higgins Out, Jacobs Questionable
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Higgins Out, Jacobs Questionable
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
90 days ago