Jonathan Jones News: Strong production in 2025
Jones recorded 41 total tackles (30 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding five passes defensed over 12 games during the 2025 regular season.
Jones signed with the Commanders in the offseason after spending the first nine seasons of his career in New England. The cornerback missed four contests in late September and early October with a hamstring injury, but once healthy, he put together a rather productive campaign. Jones was able to secure at least 41 tackles for the fourth straight year and eighth time overall, while his sack of Tua Tagovailoa in Week 11 was his first sack since 2018. The 32-year-old is set to enter the offseason as a free agent, but considering his long track record of strong production, he'll likely have plenty of interested suitors ahead of the 2026 season.
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 15 Monday Night Game Preview: Dolphins-Steelers Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips64 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 15 Sunday Night Game Preview: Vikings-Cowboys Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips64 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 1564 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 15 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips65 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Higgins Out, Jacobs Questionable66 days ago