Jonathan Jones headshot

Jonathan Jones News: Strong production in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Jones recorded 41 total tackles (30 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding five passes defensed over 12 games during the 2025 regular season.

Jones signed with the Commanders in the offseason after spending the first nine seasons of his career in New England. The cornerback missed four contests in late September and early October with a hamstring injury, but once healthy, he put together a rather productive campaign. Jones was able to secure at least 41 tackles for the fourth straight year and eighth time overall, while his sack of Tua Tagovailoa in Week 11 was his first sack since 2018. The 32-year-old is set to enter the offseason as a free agent, but considering his long track record of strong production, he'll likely have plenty of interested suitors ahead of the 2026 season.

Jonathan Jones
Washington Commanders

