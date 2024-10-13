Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jonathan Mingo headshot

Jonathan Mingo News: Afterthought vs. Falcons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 13, 2024

Mingo caught his only target for one yard in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Falcons.

The Ole Miss product had the opportunity to step up and serve as the Panthers' No. 3 wide receiver while Adam Thielen (hamstring) was sidelined in Week 6. However, Mingo was out-produced by both Jalen Coker (30 yards) and David Moore (17 yards) in addition to Diontae Johnson (78 yards) and Xavier Legette (23 yards), so it appears he's an afterthought in Carolina's wide receiver corps. Mingo will look to rebound in the Panthers' Week 7 matchup against the Commanders.

Jonathan Mingo
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News