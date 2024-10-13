Jonathan Mingo News: Afterthought vs. Falcons

Mingo caught his only target for one yard in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Falcons.

The Ole Miss product had the opportunity to step up and serve as the Panthers' No. 3 wide receiver while Adam Thielen (hamstring) was sidelined in Week 6. However, Mingo was out-produced by both Jalen Coker (30 yards) and David Moore (17 yards) in addition to Diontae Johnson (78 yards) and Xavier Legette (23 yards), so it appears he's an afterthought in Carolina's wide receiver corps. Mingo will look to rebound in the Panthers' Week 7 matchup against the Commanders.