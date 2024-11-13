Fantasy Football
Jonathan Mingo News: Expected to debut in Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Mingo is expected to make his Cowboys debut Monday night against the Texans, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Mingo was acquired from the Panthers at the trade deadline but was a healthy inactive last Sunday against Philadelphia. Now with a full week of prep under his belt, Mingo appears ready to see the field. His offensive role remains unclear behind CeeDee Lamb and alongside Jalen Tolbert. With Cooper Rush throwing the passes, it's a hard pass on Mingo in fantasy.

