Jonathan Mingo News: Healthy scratch Sunday

Mingo (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Just five days removed from getting traded from Carolina to Dallas, Mingo won't be available in his first chance with his new squad. The acclimation process could take some time, but the Cowboys also are in some limbo with QB Dak Prescott (hamstring) likely to undergo season-ending surgery. Cooper Rush is taking over for Prescott under center, and top WR CeeDee Lamb is playing through a shoulder injury, so Mingo may not have to wait long for his next game action if the team turns its focus toward the future.