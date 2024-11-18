Jonathan Mingo News: Set for team debut Monday

Mingo is active for Monday's game against the Texans, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Mingo was moved from Carolina to Dallas at the trade deadline on Nov. 5, but he understandably was held out Week 10 with only days to acclimate to a new offense. With another week of practice under his belt, he'll make his Cowboys debut Monday, but with Cooper Rush handling QB duties for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb (back) the clear top option in the passing game, Mingo may be hard-pressed to produce. In 24 appearances with the Panthers, the 2023 second-round pick recorded 55 catches and no touchdowns on 111 targets.