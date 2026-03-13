Jonathan Owens headshot

Jonathan Owens News: Signs with Indy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

The Colts signed Owens to a one-year contract Friday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Owens appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Bears last season but played a total of just 47 defensive snaps and 264 on special teams. Look for Owens to fill a similar role in Indianapolis.

Jonathan Owens
Indianapolis Colts
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