Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jonathan Owens headshot

Jonathan Owens News: Taking advantage of opportunity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Owens posted eight tackles in the Bears' 23-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday.

Owens barely saw the field through Week 11, but the veteran moved into a full-time role over the last two games while Elijah Hicks (ankle) missed time. The safety now has back-to-back games with eight tackles. If Hicks continues to miss time, Owens would remain an excellent IDP streamer.

Jonathan Owens
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now