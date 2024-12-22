Jonathan Owens News: Ties for team lead in stops

Owens tallied eight stops in the Bears' 34-17 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Owens had been subbing in for teammate Elijah Hicks, who was inactive in Weeks 12-14. However, since Hicks returned in Week 15, Owens has remained in the lead role at strong safety. In each of the last five games, Owens has posted between six and eight tackles. As long as Owens hangs onto the starting job, he'll remain a high-floor IDP.