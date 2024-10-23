Jonathan Taylor Injury: Limited in return to practice

Taylor (ankle) returned to a limited practice Wednesday.

Given that Taylor hadn't practiced or played since suffering a right high-ankle sprain Week 4, his return to the field Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity, suggests that he has a chance to return to action Sunday against the Texans. The running back now has two more chances upgrade to full participation before the Colts' Week 8 injury report is posted. If he remains limited or out this weekend, however, Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson would continue to see added work in the team's backfield.