Taylor (ankle) didn't practice Thursday.

Taylor, who has missed two straight practices, noted Thursday that he's taking it "day by day" as Sunday's game against the Jaguars approaches, James Boyd of The Athletic reports. The running back now has one more chance to practice before the Colts issue their final Week 5 injury report, but if Taylor is limited or out this weekend, Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson are next up for backfield work.