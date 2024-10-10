Jonathan Taylor Injury: Misses another practice

Taylor (ankle) didn't practice Thursday.

Per James Boyd of The Athletic, Taylor -- who missed this past Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Jaguars -- is feeling "way better" relative to last week. After having missed back-to-back practices though, what (if anything) he's able to do Friday will be telling with regard to his chances of suiting up this weekend against the Titans. Meanwhile, top backup Trey Sermon (collarbone) returned to a full practice Thursday.