Coach Shane Steichen noted that Taylor (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Taylor thus has two more chances to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, but for now his Week 5 status is cloudy. If he's unavailable this weekend, Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson are next up for the team's backfield duties, with Evan Hull and Trent Pennix candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.