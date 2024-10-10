Fantasy Football
Jonathan Taylor Injury: Not seen as practice opens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 10, 2024

Taylor (ankle) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

While Taylor appears on track to be listed as 'DNP' for the second straight day, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star relays that the running back indicated prior to practice that the "pain level has gone down tremendously" in his ankle. Meanwhile, Taylor's top backup Trey Sermon (collarbone) didn't practice Wednesday, but was present for Thursday's session.

