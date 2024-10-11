Jonathan Taylor Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Head coach Shane Steichen noted Friday that Taylor (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Titans, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

With Taylor set to miss his second straight contest, Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson are in line to handle the Colts' backfield duties versus Tennessee on Sunday, with Evan Hull and Trent Pennix candidates to be elevated from the practice squad ahead of Week 6 action. Taylor's next chance to suit up for a game will occur Oct. 20 against the Dolphins.