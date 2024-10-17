Jonathan Taylor Injury: Still not practicing

Taylor (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Taylor, who hasn't practiced or played since sustaining a right high ankle sprain during Week 4 action, now has one more chance to log practice reps ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins. If he remains sidelined this weekend, Trey Sermon --who returned to practice Thursday -- and Tyler Goodson would be in line to lead the Colts' Week 7 backfield, provided Sermon is available.