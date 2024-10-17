Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jonathan Taylor headshot

Jonathan Taylor Injury: Still not practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 17, 2024

Taylor (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Taylor, who hasn't practiced or played since sustaining a right high ankle sprain during Week 4 action, now has one more chance to log practice reps ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins. If he remains sidelined this weekend, Trey Sermon --who returned to practice Thursday -- and Tyler Goodson would be in line to lead the Colts' Week 7 backfield, provided Sermon is available.

Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News