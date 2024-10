Taylor (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Taylor is thus slated to miss his third straight game and will target a potential return to action Oct. 27 against the Texans. In his continued absence, Trey Sermon (knee, provided he's active) and Tyler Goodson are in line to lead the Colts' Week 7 backfield, with Evan Hull on hand. Meanwhile, Salvon Ahmed and Trent Pennix are currently on the team's practice squad.