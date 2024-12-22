Jonathan Taylor News: Elite performance in win

Taylor rushed 29 times for 218 yards and three touchdowns in the Colts' 38-30 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Coming off a game where he inadvertently squandered a touchdown by releasing the ball before he broke the plane of the goal line, Taylor appeared to be on a quest for atonement Sunday. The talented back ripped off the first of his three touchdowns on a 65-yard breakaway run in the second quarter, and he subsequently struck from 70 yards on the first play of the second half before adding a one-yard scoring run later in the third quarter for the trifecta. Taylor's massive yardage total was the second highest of his career, bested only by his 253-yard franchise-record performance in Week 17 of his rookie 2020 campaign. Taylor has now eclipsed the century mark on six occasions this season heading into a favorable Week 17 road matchup against the Giants.