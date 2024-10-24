Jonathan Taylor News: Logs full practice

Taylor (ankle) practiced fully Thursday.

Taylor, who hasn't seen game action since suffering a right high-ankle sprain Week 4, returned to a limited practice Wednesday, with his full participation a day later presumably setting the stage for the Colts' top running back to be available for Sunday's game against the Texans. Assuming no issues with his increased participation level during Thursday's session, Taylor will be in a position to head into the weekend minus an injury designation.