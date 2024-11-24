Jonathan Taylor News: Midseason lull continues

Taylor rushed 11 times for 35 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Lions.

Taylor was inefficient with his carries for the second consecutive game and has now averaged under four yards per carry in three of his last four contests. Quarterback Anthony Richardson pitched a dud Sunday, resulting in a poor game script for Indianapolis' star running back. Taylor remains the workhorse in the Colts' backfield, but the offense needs to show more balance against the Patriots next Sunday in order to unleash their top talent on the roster.