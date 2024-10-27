Jonathan Taylor News: Over 100 yards in return

Taylor (ankle) rushed 20 times for 105 yards and a touchdown and secured his only target for 12 yards in the Colts' 23-20 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Taylor looked no worse for wear after a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, with the star running back ripping off several solid gains on his way to his third 100-yard effort of the season. Taylor also found the end zone for the fifth time on the campaign via a one-yard run shortly before the halfway point of the fourth quarter, and he now has at least 88 rushing yards in four consecutive contests. Taylor will draw another tough on-paper matchup when the Colts travel to face the Vikings next Sunday night.