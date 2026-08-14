Jonathan Taylor News: Rested in preseason opener
Taylor was among the Colts' key skill players who didn't see action in Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots.
Taylor, who agreed to terms on a two-year, $44 million contract extension on Aug. 6, is slated to continue to work in a high-volume role as the clear-cut top option in Indy's backfield, with DJ Giddens (hamstring) Seth McGowan in contention for slotting behind him. Taylor's next chance to see game action is Aug. 22 against the Falcons, but even if he does end up suiting up for either of the team's remaining exhibition games, his snap count would presumably be light.
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