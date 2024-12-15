Jonathan Taylor News: Throws away would-be TD

Taylor rushed 22 times for 107 yards and caught one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Broncos. He also lost a fumble.

Taylor broke free for what should have been a 41-yard touchdown in the third quarter, but he celebrated early and dropped the ball before crossing the goal line, resulting instead in a fumble that rolled out of the end zone for a touchback. That mistake was the turning point, as the Broncos responded with 24 unanswered points from there to drop the Colts to 6-8. It also kept Taylor stuck at five rushing touchdowns, the last of which came back in Week 8. On the bright side, he managed to exceed 100 rushing yards for the fifth time in 11 appearances this season. The workhorse running back should maintain a heavy workload in Week 16 against the 3-11 Titans.