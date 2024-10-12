Jonathan Ward News: Elevated again for Week 6

Ward was elevated from the Steelers' practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

This marks Ward's second elevation of the season -- he was first active Week 5, and he tallied two carries for nine yards on three offensive snaps versus Dallas while also logging 14 snaps on special teams. Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) has been ruled out for this Sunday's game against Las Vegas, but with Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Aaron Shampklin all slated to suit up, Ward isn't likely to see much work on offense.