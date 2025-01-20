Fantasy Football
Jonathan Ward

Jonathan Ward News: Getting another opportunity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Ward signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers on Monday.

Ward initially joined Pittsburgh's practice squad at the end of August after not being able to make the 53-man roster out of training camp. The 27-year-old then shuttled between the active roster, practice squad, and being a free agent, ultimately appearing in four regular-season games for the Steelers this season, finishing with five carries for 22 yards.

