Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jonathan Ward headshot

Jonathan Ward News: Joining Steelers' practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Pittsburgh signed Ward to its practice squad Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pittsburgh opted to cut Ward from its active roster less than a week ago, but now he's headed back to the practice squad. As long as Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson are available, his path to time with the active roster will be relatively narrow.

Jonathan Ward
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now