Jonathan Ward News: Joining Steelers' practice squad
Pittsburgh signed Ward to its practice squad Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Pittsburgh opted to cut Ward from its active roster less than a week ago, but now he's headed back to the practice squad. As long as Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson are available, his path to time with the active roster will be relatively narrow.
Jonathan Ward
Free Agent
