The Steelers signed Ward to their 53-man roster ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Giants, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ward has joined the Steelers' 53-man roster for the fourth consecutive week ahead of Monday night's contest. He's expected to add depth to a Steelers running back room missing Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) again in Week 8, while also likely contributing on special teams.