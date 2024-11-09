Jonathan Ward News: Parts way with Pittsburgh

The Steelers cut Ward on Saturday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Ward played primarily on special teams during his four games with Pittsburgh this season, though he did log five carries for 22 yards on offense. Since he was cut after the trade deadline, the veteran running back will be subject to waivers. The Steelers also cut safety Terrell Edmunds (illness) on Saturday while activating receiver Ben Skowronek (shoulder) and linebacker Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) from IR.