Jonathan Ward headshot

Jonathan Ward News: Returns to Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

The Ravens signed Ward to a contract Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ward signed with the Ravens practice squad in early December of 2025 to bolster the team's depth after Justice Hill went down with a neck injury. The running back must be well-liked within the organization because he is back for round two, set to once again bolster the team's depth as they approach Saturday's preseason showdown with the Vikings.

Jonathan Ward
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Ward See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Ward See More
NFL DFS Preseason Picks: Top Plays & Lineup Strategy for Thursday
NFL
NFL DFS Preseason Picks: Top Plays & Lineup Strategy for Thursday
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
360 days ago
NFL Preseason Pick'Em: Underdog and PrizePicks Plays for Saturday, August 16
NFL
NFL Preseason Pick'Em: Underdog and PrizePicks Plays for Saturday, August 16
Author Image
Kurt Jones
August 16, 2025
Box Score Breakdown: Week 8 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 8 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
October 28, 2024
Gameday Injuries: Week 7
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
October 20, 2024
Box Score Breakdown: Week 6 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 6 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
October 14, 2024