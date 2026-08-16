Jonathan Ward News: Returns to Baltimore
The Ravens signed Ward to a contract Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Ward signed with the Ravens practice squad in early December of 2025 to bolster the team's depth after Justice Hill went down with a neck injury. The running back must be well-liked within the organization because he is back for round two, set to once again bolster the team's depth as they approach Saturday's preseason showdown with the Vikings.
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